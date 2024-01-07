Garib-Yuva-Annadata-Nari: BJP's GYAN strategy to garner 50% votes in 2024

New Delhi: As INDIA bloc is yet to come up with a seat sharing formula among its alliance partners, the BJP -- which is aiming to win a three term -- has already begun the Lok Sabha preparations with aim to garner at least 50 per cent of votes across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, in collaboration with party President J.P. Nadda, aim to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes this time to form the government, ensuring that even if the opposition parties unite and contest, BJP will emerge victorious.

The BJP aims to surpass its performance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by securing more than 10 per cent of the votes this time and setting a new record.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured a victory with 37.7 per cent of the votes, winning 303 seats. The NDA as a whole, received nearly 45 per cent of the vote.

Amid the abundance of political parties aiming to achieve the target of securing 50 per cent of the votes, the BJP's preparedness for the upcoming elections might surprise some political analysts. Nevertheless, the BJP achieved this feat in several states during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP secured more than 50 per cent of the votes in states like Himachal Pradesh (69.71 per cent), Gujarat (63.08 per cent), Uttarakhand (61.66 per cent), Rajasthan (59.07 per cent), Madhya Pradesh (58.54 per cent), Haryana (58.21 per cent), Delhi (56.86 per cent), Karnataka (51.75 per cent), Jharkhand (51.61 per cent), Chhattisgarh (51.44 per cent), and in Uttar Pradesh alone, nearly 50 per cent (approximately 49.98 per cent) votes.

Even in Maharashtra during the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP, in alliance with the then ally Shiv Sena, secured 51.34 per cent of the votes. Although Shiv Sena is now separate from the NDA alliance, the BJP along with Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) is fighting to secure 55 to 60 per cent of the votes in the state.

In Bihar, the BJP-JD(U)-LJP alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha Election, obtained 54.54 per cent of the votes. With JD(U) no longer allied with the BJP, the party aims to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes in Bihar, countering the grand alliance of Nitish-Lalu-Congress and the Left.

The BJP also aims to surpass the 2019 vote percentages in West Bengal (previously 40.64 per cent), Odisha (38.88 per cent), and Assam (36.41 per cent).

The party is keen on improving its performance in states like Punjab, Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, among other northeastern states, to strengthen its national tally.

The BJP has devised the 'GYAN' strategy to secure more than 50 per cent of the votes and win the elections.

Under this formula, the party has started working on a strategy to address the concerns of the four major communities in the country -- the poor, youth, women, and farmers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in order to dismiss demands for caste-based census and OBC reservation, initially stated that there are only four major communities in the country -- poor, youth, women, and farmers and the upliftment of these four communities will lead to India's development.

Based on PM Modi's statement, the BJP has prepared the 'GYAN' strategy for wooing these four categories in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

For the BJP, 'GYAN' stands for -- Garib (poor), Yuva (youth), Annadata (farmer), and Nari (woman).

The BJP government has already been implementing various schemes for the welfare of the poor and farmers, and the party plans to connect with the beneficiaries at the booth level.

Sources said that the government may announce an increase in the amount of the Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi in the coming days, along with the announcement of new schemes.

To attract first-time voters, especially the youth, the BJP has also prepared a new slogan. The party will make efforts to attract young voters through the slogan 'If You Are 18, Why Are You Waiting, Come for Voting.'

The party has realised that the youth voters have not witnessed the Congress rule, so it is essential to educate them about the working of Congress government and the achievements of the Modi government. The party will run campaigns for this purpose, starting from January 12 until Voter's Day on January 25.

The BJP will also vigorously promote laws for women's reservation and schemes like the ‘Ladli Lakshmi Yojana’. Additionally, the party has prepared for a nationwide campaign related to programmes associated with the Ram Temple.

Apart from supporting campaigns initiated by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the BJP is sending a message of unity in the Sangh Parivar (family).

Furthermore, the BJP has decided to run a special cleanliness campaign in temples across the country, starting from January 14 to January 22, before the historic Ram Lalla's Pran Pratistha scheduled on January 22.

On January 22, BJP workers will make arrangements to show the foundation laying ceremony of the Ram Temple at the booth level across the country, creating a festive atmosphere similar to Diwali by lighting five Ram Jyotis in every home in the evening.

Following this, from January 25 to March 25, the BJP will conduct a campaign at booth levels across the country for the darshan (sightseeing) of the Ram temple, assisting devotees traveling to Ayodhya from all parts of the country.

The party will welcome them and help around 50,000 devotees to have darshan every day. During this two-month campaign, the party aims to reach up to 30 lakh devotees.

In an attempt to leverage Prime Minister Modi's popularity and achieve a historic victory, the BJP will use slogans such as 'Third time Modi government, this time 400 plus' and 'Modi's guarantee' extensively to attract voters.