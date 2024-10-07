  • Menu
Gas leak creates panic in Chandaka

Panic spread in Chandaka area in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, following a gas leak from an abandoned chemical factory, officials said. However, there was no report of any injury or fatality due to the gas leak, they said.

Bhubaneswar: Panic spread in Chandaka area in Bhubaneswar on Saturday, following a gas leak from an abandoned chemical factory, officials said. However, there was no report of any injury or fatality due to the gas leak, they said.

“Sodium hypochlorite, commonly known as bleach, was leaking from a cylinder. The cylinder has been shifted to an isolated place and it will be neutralised,” DG (Fire Service) Dr Sudhanshu Sarangi said. Sarangi said as a precautionary measure, neutralising compound limestone mixed with water has been sprayed.

The gas detector machine doesn’t show any concern for human life as the air standard remains within normal and safe zone, he said.

