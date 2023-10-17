Gehlot again accuses Shekhawat, Amit Shah, Pradhan of instigating 2020 Rajasthan political crisis

Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday again cited the 2020 political crisis and accused Union Ministers like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Dharmendra Pradhan, and Amit Shah of being engaged in the plan to topple his government with the help of "rebel" Congress MLAs.

Gehlot said that BJP and RSS have spread the rumor that Congress MLAs are more corrupt as he questioned: "If these MLAs were corrupt, then why did they not take the first installment of Rs 10 crore? If the MLAs were corrupt, they would have taken it. There was no one to stop them. There was no one to ask. Is anyone asking those who might have taken it?"

Talking to the media at Jaipur Airport before leaving for Delhi, he said: "If our MLAs were corrupt, they would not have left Rs 10 crore each they were getting during the political crisis.. If there was greed, they would have taken it. Rs 10 crores were being received. Who would want to give up Rs 10 crore? It is very easy to allege that the MLAs indulged in a lot of corruption. Nowadays it is the era of allegations and you can accuse anyone."

He said that Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi could not topple the Congress government in Rajasthan

"They toppled governments of Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka, but could not topple the government in Rajasthan. Rajasthan was in the news, the credit for this goes to the people here. These people will take revenge from BJP, who tried to topple the government. Gajendra Singh, Dharmendra Pradhan and Amit Shah were included in this plan. It is not known they had the ‘blessings’ of the Prime Minister or not," he added.

"When they come to ask for votes, people will remember that these are the same people. They were insulting Rajasthan by toppling the government. The public will vote after seeing the performance and schemes of the government here. There are no such government schemes anywhere," Gehlot said.

"Ask the Prime Minister, you are campaigning by coming here, at least implement our scheme at the national level. Insurance of Rs 25 lakh, Urban Guarantee Employment Scheme is nowhere. You implement our schemes across the country. After this, come to Rajasthan and campaign in elections. The Prime Minister will leave after the elections. If Modi ji is not going to come after the elections, then who will do this work, the public should ask," he added.