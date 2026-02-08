Gehlot challenges Raj govt’s‘good governance’ claims

Jaipur Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma on Saturday compared his government’s two-year tenure to the previous Congress government’s five years. However, former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot responded on social media, challenging the government’s claims of ‘good governance’ and highlighting issues of mismanagement.

Gehlot also criticised the Chief Minister, saying that Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma makes grand claims of ‘5 years versus 2 years’ in his 2-hour speech in the Assembly, but the reality is that today, even elderly pensioners and government employees suffering from illnesses are struggling to get medicines in the state. “In the state, Rs 800 crore is outstanding to medicine vendors under the RGHS scheme. The rule requires payments within 21 days, but the files have been pending for 6 months. The result - elderly pensioners are returning empty-handed from medical stores and are forced to bear the burden of expensive private treatment.