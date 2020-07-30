Gehlot proposes House session from Aug 14

New Delhi: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, after yet another cabinet meeting, proposed convening an Assembly session from July 14, from the earlier demand of July 31, in deference to the governor's 21-day notice period condition for calling such a session.

The first proposal for an Assembly session was sent on July 23 but it did not have the cabinet's approval and no date was mentioned. Counting from that date onwards, the new date proposed meets the 21-day criterion.

Earlier in the day, Governor Kalraj Mishra returned for the third time a proposal from the state government to convene the assembly, saying the cabinet had refused to state the reason why it wanted a session at short notice. As the deadlock over calling a session deepened, CM Gehlot went up to meet the governor at the Raj Bhavan. The state Cabinet met later.