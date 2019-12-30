General Rawat Named CDS: What Is Chief Of Defence Staff

New Delhi: Chief of Army Staff General Bipin Rawat will take over as the new chief of defence staff after having been appointed the first tri-services chief by the Modi government. The idea is first said to have been first mooted by General KV Krishna Rao in the early eighties. It also gained momentum after the Kargil war of 1999 and was subsequently recommended by several veterans, senior officers and high-level defence committees.

The chief of defence staff will retire at the age of 65 unlike service chiefs who retire at the age of 62, or after having served for three years, which ever is earlier.

What does the appointment of CDS mean? Read on to know more:

General Rawat who was due to retire on December 31, 2019 will be a single-point military adviser to the government.

General Rawat will be the first among equals as the chief of the three services.

He will bring about integration on the needs of the defence services.

The CDS is expected to ensure greater coordination among the three wings of the defence services, Army, Air Force and Navy.

The Tri-services chief will bring a high degree of synergy between these wings of the armed forces apart from more coordination between the defence services and the government.

The CDS is expected to help the government take informed military decisions.

The CDS will also take effective steps to cut wasteful expenditure.

General Rawat, as CDS, is also expected to expedite the procurement process of all wings of the defence services.

The chief of Tri-services will oversee doctrines and planning of military operations.