Getting Driving License will not be Easy-Stringent Tests to be Passed

All those who are interested to get driving license must pass varied skill tests which include reversing of vehicle with reasonable accuracy, only then they would be eligible to get driving license.

Another significant change made is, the passing percentage eligible to receive driving license in all Regional Transport Offices (RTO) has been fixed to 69%, if anyone gets below that, they would be disqualified to get the driving license. The above change has been stated in written reply to the Lok Sabha by Road Transport, Highway and MSMEs Minister Nitin Gadkari.

The Minister also added, the other parameter to qualify to get driving license would be, if the vehicle has reverse gear, they should be able drive the vehicle backward, reverse it in a limited opening either to the left or to the right without losing control and with reasonable accuracy.

The above measures are according to the provisions of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989.

The Minister stressed, Passing percentage has been fixed in all RTO's to 69% is because it should be able to fulfill the main objective to produce qualified drivers.

All applicants seeking driving license, at the time of booking appointment for the test, would be provided video link, which would offer them clear picture of driving test demo.

Before the beginning of the actual driving skill test, both physical and live demonstrations at the driving test track and on the LED screen in all Automated Driving Test Tracks would be displayed.

The Union Minister added that the government has taken steps to notify that specific services relating to driving licenses as well as certificate of registration has been made completely online with the help of authentication through Aadhaar on a voluntary basis. All the above steps have been taken so that citizens while availing these services do not feel much hassle and this would also help reducing the footfall in varied regional transport offices.

Both, the states as well as Union Territories have been notified in writing by the Road Transport and Highways Ministry to sensitise people, so that these services can be rolled out at the earliest.

The Ministry of Road transport as well as highways has also issued an advisory, that government has extended the validity of vehicle documents such as driving license(DL), Permits and registration Certificate(RC) till 30th June due to rise in Covid-19 cases.

To avoid human intervention, the Road Transport ministry has taken numerous steps to provide better services to its citizens, now almost all forms, fees as well as documents under the Act can be submitted online, they need not stand in huge lines any more. The Dealer of point of registration is also another step towards offering more convenience to the citizens.

When it comes to renewal, the driving license can be renewed anytime between one year before the expiry or before one year after the expiry of driving license, this would be breather for those staying away from home town as well as those visiting abroad.