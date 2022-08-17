Ghulam Nabi denies the offer of being the head of the party campaign in UT

New Delhi: Congress leader and former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi has turned down the post offered as the head of the party's campaign committee in the Union territory. The post was offered by congress president Sonia Gandhi. Hours after the announcement were made public, Ghulam Nabi denied the acceptance of the post.As a way of reforming the organization in Jammu and Kashmir, Gandhi has given this responsibility to Vikar Rasool Wani, considered close to Azad.

Senior leader Raman Bhalla has been appointed as working president of Pradesh Congress Committee. Former PDP leader Tariq Hamid Karra has been named as the vice-chairman of the campaign committee.After this Rasool Wani has replaced Ghulam Ahmed Mir. He resigned in July after holding the position for eight years.



Azad is a prominent member of the G23 group of the Congress. The group has been critical of the party leadership. Along with this keeps demanding an organizational change.Azad was not sent to the Upper House again after retiring from the Rajya Sabha. According to reports, Ghulam Nabi has resigned as the chairman of the campaign committee due to health reasons.Azad recently had a major operation. He has also thanked the leadership for giving him the responsibility.



Congress General Secretary KC Venugopal has issued a statement saying that Sonia has accepted the resignation of Ghulam Ahmed Mir from the post of state president.He said that now Rasool Wani has been appointed as the president in his place. Considered close to Azad, Wani is a senior Congress leader and has been an MLA from Banihal.

