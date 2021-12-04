Girl From Kattunayakan Tribe In Kerala Has Its First BTech Graduate

Sruthi Raj, has broken barriers and is the first Kattunayakan woman to receive a bachelor's degree in technology as she has been holding BTech Degree. She achieved the achievement by pure perseverance and hard work as a resident of the Nethaji tribal settlement in Chelur in Kattikulam. Sruthi's journey, however, has not been easy.

SSLC exams, she received an 86 percent. Fortunately, she was able to secure funding for her post-secondary education. She mentioned that her college was a difficult time. During the years 2014-18, she studied electronics and communication at the Government Engineering College in Wayanad. She needed to clear a'microprocessor and controller' paper, where her first two tries were unsuccessful.

So she sought specialised instruction, and this year, on her third attempt, she passed the course. She received a 60 percent grade in BTech. While many students in her neighbourhood are drop out, but she persisted herself in completing the course. She attended the Government HSS in Kattikulam until Class 10 and the Government Vocational HSS in Mananthavady for her Plus Two. She is currently studying for the Public Service Commission exams.

K C Cheriyan, district project officer of the Integrated Tribal Development Programme, Wayanad stated that the Kattunayakan tribe is predominantly scattered across the forest areas of Wayanad, Nilambur, and Palakkad. So yet, they haven't heard from any students who have completed the BTech programme. Sruthi is the first member of her community to do this. Sruthi's parents work for a daily pay.