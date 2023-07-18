Girls oppose merger of their school with boys’ school

Bhubaneswar: Girl students of a school and their parents staged a sit-in dharna here opposing the State government's decision to merge their institution with a boys' school, police said. At least five students of Unit-9 Government Girls High School fainted during the agitation. They were rushed to Capital Hospital and their condition was stable, the police said.

The State government has decided to merge Unit-9 Girls High School with Unit-9 Boys High School to accommodate and relocate Rama Devi Women's Junior College. The Director of Higher Secondary School, Odisha, has already written a letter to the School and Mass Education Special Secretary on the separation of the infrastructure of RD Women's Higher Secondary School from Rama Devi Women's University.