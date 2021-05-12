Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Give priority to second dose, Centre tells States

Give priority to second dose, Centre tells States
x

Give priority to second dose, Centre tells States

Highlights

The Centre appealed to States on Tuesday to prioritise vaccinating those due for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and reserve at least 70 per cent of the shots supplied from the central pool for the purpose.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi: The Centre appealed to States on Tuesday to prioritise vaccinating those due for second dose of Covid-19 vaccine and reserve at least 70 per cent of the shots supplied from the central pool for the purpose. States have also been urged to minimise wastage of vaccine doses, the health ministry said in a statement. All wastage more than the national average hereafter is to be adjusted from the subsequent allocations to that state or union territory. The urgent need to address a large number of beneficiaries waiting for second dose of vaccine was stressed in a meeting held by Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan and Dr R S Sharma, the Chairman of Empowered Group on Technology and Data Management to Combat COVID-19, with state officials to review the status of COVID-19 vaccination on Tuesday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X