GKPD welcomes SC judgement on Article 370

New Delhi: Global Kashmir Pandit Diaspora (GKPD) on Tuesday welcomed the SC’s decision which declared the reading down of Article 370 as constitutionally valid and permanent.

“We would like to offer our profound gratitude to the SC. We are also grateful to our countrymen who have supported us in this journey. The SC’s judgement fills us with optimism that our collective voices are being heard,” the GKPD in a statement said.

The GKPD said that December 11 marks a “red letter day” for the Kashmiri Pandit community.

It said that Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul who in a separate ruling has recommended the setting up of a truth and reconciliation commission -- which has been a long-standing demand of the Kashmiri Pandit (KP) community -- must start and the inter-generational trauma of KPs needs urgent redressal.

GKPD said that MP Vivek Tankha also spoke eloquently on behalf of the KPs in the Rajya Sabha when the Jammu and Kashmir reorganisation/amendment bill was being debated.

“He not only corrected the figures related to the number of displaced people but also requested that all descendants of the KPs should be given the opportunity to avail the seat reservations in the Legislative assembly as is the case for PoJK displaced people,” it said.

The GKPD also thanked Tankha for talking about our trauma and genocide of KPs.

It said that Tankha has also filed a case history of how the Central government will always consult the KP community on strategic matters but now had ignored them for the last thirty three years.

“We request Amit Shah to start the process of engagement with the community. As stakeholders of the valley of Kashmir with a 5000 year history we are hopeful of an honourable return to our homeland in the near future. Our return with dignity and justice will be a big win for the state, its people and India,” the GKPD said.