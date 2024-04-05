Live
- Commercial priorities rule, District Officials quick to resolve water problems quickly
- IPL 2024: Bowlers help Sunrisers Hyderabad restrict Chennai Super Kings to 165/5
- Five arrested for raping minor girl student in Bengal's Asansol
- RBI imposes monetary penalty on IDFC First Bank for non-compliance with directions
- Congress manifesto roadmap to ensure justice to all: Hooda
- Mizoram CM reiterates his ZPM will not ally with NDA or INDIA bloc
- Congress manifesto boasts about Nyay and guarantees but is it bereft of clear vision?
- Akali Dal alone can bring Punjab back on road to development: Sukhbir Badal
- Prakash Javadekar accuses CPI-M, Congress of instilling fear in the minds of voters in Kerala
- PM Modi to hold roadshow in Jabalpur on April 7
Just In
Goa CEO collaborates with Indian Railways to increase voter awareness, participation
The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Goa is collaborating with Konkan Railway and South Western Railways to increase voter awareness and outreach.
Panaji: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Goa is collaborating with Konkan Railway and South Western Railways to increase voter awareness and outreach.
Electoral officials informed that in a bid to bolster voter awareness and participation, CEO Ramesh Verma on Friday convened a meeting with officials of Konkan Railway and South Western Railway in Panaji.
“The meeting aimed at strategising and implementing initiatives to educate and encourage the electorate in Goa. During the meeting, various innovative approaches were discussed to disseminate information about the importance of voting, in order to create 100 per cent polling in Goa,” an officer said.
CEO Ramesh Verma urged officials to install posters and banners with election-related information at railway stations, in trains, and at other railway facilities to increase voter awareness.
He also requested officials to broadcast pre-recorded messages to promote awareness and encourage eligible voters to exercise their franchise.
The coastal state will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections for two seats, North and South Goa.