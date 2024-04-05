Goa CEO collaborates with Indian Railways to increase voter awareness, participation

Panaji: The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Goa is collaborating with Konkan Railway and South Western Railways to increase voter awareness and outreach.

Electoral officials informed that in a bid to bolster voter awareness and participation, CEO Ramesh Verma on Friday convened a meeting with officials of Konkan Railway and South Western Railway in Panaji.

“The meeting aimed at strategising and implementing initiatives to educate and encourage the electorate in Goa. During the meeting, various innovative approaches were discussed to disseminate information about the importance of voting, in order to create 100 per cent polling in Goa,” an officer said.

CEO Ramesh Verma urged officials to install posters and banners with election-related information at railway stations, in trains, and at other railway facilities to increase voter awareness.

He also requested officials to broadcast pre-recorded messages to promote awareness and encourage eligible voters to exercise their franchise.

The coastal state will go to polls on May 7 in the third phase of Lok Sabha elections for two seats, North and South Goa.