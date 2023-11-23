Goa Congress slams govt over violations in ‘Smart City’ work

Panaji: Congress leader Girish Chodankar on Thursday slammed BJP government following ‘show cause notice’ by North Goa Planning and Development Authority (NGPDA) to Smart City Project for blatant violation while carrying out work.

“We had already warned about the corruption in Smart City works, now NGPDA has exposed the wrong doings of ‘Imagine Panaji Smart City Development Ltd’, who violated the process of construction,” Chodankar said.

He said that ‘Imagine Smart City’ has violated building regulations while constructing the community market.

“The plan for this market was approved by NGPDA, however Imagine Panaji Smart City has violated it. This is nothing but BJP’s and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant arrogance,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister is using his office for illegal things.

“Can the responsible officers change the plan of work after approval? This is clear violation. Who is to be held accountable for all the wastage of public funds? We demand immediate inquiry in this blatant violation,” he said.

He said that the Revenue Minister Atanasio Monserrate had admitted that ongoing work of Panaji 'Smart City' is sub-standard.

“Now along with corruption there are also illegalities. We demand an investigation of the whole episode of Smart City,” he said.

He said that the Chief Minister claims that the double engine government can make progress, but in Goa it is evident that these engines are involved in illegalities and corruption.