Godhra Train Carnage Convict Arrested In Maharashtra After Parole Violation

In a significant development, Salim Jarda, a 55-year-old life convict associated with the notorious 2002 Godhra train carnage, has been arrested in Maharashtra's Pune district. The arrest, which occurred on January 22, 2025, reveals a complex narrative of judicial evasion and alleged criminal activities.

Jarda was originally one of the 31 individuals sentenced to life imprisonment for his alleged involvement in the horrific Sabarmati Express incident on February 27, 2002, where the S-6 coach was set ablaze, resulting in the tragic death of 59 people. He had been granted a seven-day parole on September 17, 2024, but subsequently disappeared, violating the terms of his temporary release.

The Pune rural police apprehended Jarda and his gang members during an investigation into a series of thefts in the rural regions of Pune. According to Alephata police station's inspector Dinesh Tayde, the investigation revealed that Jarda and his associates would travel from Godhra, Gujarat, to Pune district to execute systematic theft operations.

Preliminary investigations have uncovered three distinct theft cases potentially linked to Jarda and his criminal network. The arrest not only brings a fugitive life convict back into legal custody but also disrupts an alleged ongoing criminal enterprise operating across state boundaries.

This incident highlights several critical aspects of the Indian criminal justice system, including challenges in managing paroled prisoners, inter-state criminal movements, and the long-term implications of major communal violence cases like the Godhra train carnage.

The arrest serves as a reminder of the ongoing legal and social reverberations stemming from one of the most painful chapters in contemporary Indian history, where communal tensions transformed into devastating violence that claimed numerous innocent lives.

As investigations continue, authorities will likely focus on understanding the full extent of Jarda's criminal activities during his period of absconding and his potential connections to broader criminal networks.