Godhra victims still waiting for justice: Digvijaya Singh

Bhopal: Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Digvijaya Singh said on Tuesday that the Godhra train burning victims are still waiting for justice.

"Ask those who were harassed, killed and became orphans in the Godhra incident. The victims are still waiting for justice. They were not rehabilitated so far," Digvijaya Singh said while responding to Chief Minister Mohan Yadav’s decision to make the screening of the film 'The Sabarmati Report' tax-free in the state.

When asked that the BJP has accused the Congress regime of hiding facts, Digvijaya, responded, saying, "Find out those who provoked Hindu people for this incident, where they are today."

The film is based on the burning of the Sabarmati Express train claiming 59 lives and the Godhra riots that followed in 2002.

At that time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the Chief Minister of Gujarat and Digvijaya Singh was the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh.

Digvijaya Singh said he would urge the Madhya Pradesh government to make the upcoming Hindi film 'Jungle Satyagraha' tax-free in the state.

He said the film is based on a true story, the struggle of tribals against British rule.

"Mahatma Gandhi had also joined the protest in Betul. I have requested the Chief Minister to make the ‘Jungle Satyagraha’ tax-free in Madhya Pradesh," he added.

Earlier, the BJP-led Madhya Pradesh government officially declared the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free across the state.

“We have decided to make the film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ tax-free so that a maximum number of people can watch the film. I would also watch the film along with the other cabinet ministers,” said the Chief Minister during an interaction with media persons in Bhopal.

He said that a special screening will be held for the the cabinet colleagues.

He said the film serves to clarify historical events surrounding a significant and tragic incident in Indian history.

The Chief Minister also appealed to the people to watch the film which uncovers the truth of the Godhara incident.

The Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to make the film tax-free comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah’s endorsement of the Vikrant Massey-starrer ‘The Sabarmati Report’.

A special screening was also held in New Delhi on Monday in the presence of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports and Labour and Employment Mansukh Mandaviya, actor Vikrant Massey and BJP MP Manoj Tiwari.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also praised Vikrant Massey, saying that the ‘truth is coming out’.

The film ‘The Sabarmati Report’ features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Digra and Raashii Khanna in the lead roles. Released on November 15, the film has amassed a decent collection at the box office.

The film is based on the burning of the S6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station (Gujarat) on February 27, 2002.

At least 59 Hindu devotees returning from Ayodhya were burnt to death in the incident, which later led to the riots in Gujarat.