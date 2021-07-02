Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

Godse's biography set for 2022 release

Godse’s biography set for 2022 release
x

Godse’s biography set for 2022 release

Highlights

The first-ever biography of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin is slated to release in 2022

Mumbai: The first-ever biography of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin is slated to release in 2022.

Nathuram Godse: The True Story of Gandhi's Assassin was acquired at an auction by Teesta Guha Sarkar, Head of Editorial at Pan Macmillan India, from Anish Chandy, Founder of Labyrinth Literary Agency.

Steeped in research and fieldwork, and both primary and secondary source material, this investigative account will bring to light hitherto unknown aspects of Godse's life and times, his ideologies and motivations.

This book will examine these questions in significant detail while revealing the complex factors that led to an assassination that would permanently alter the course of India's history.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X