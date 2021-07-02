Godse’s biography set for 2022 release

Mumbai: The first-ever biography of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin is slated to release in 2022.

Nathuram Godse: The True Story of Gandhi's Assassin was acquired at an auction by Teesta Guha Sarkar, Head of Editorial at Pan Macmillan India, from Anish Chandy, Founder of Labyrinth Literary Agency.

Steeped in research and fieldwork, and both primary and secondary source material, this investigative account will bring to light hitherto unknown aspects of Godse's life and times, his ideologies and motivations.

This book will examine these questions in significant detail while revealing the complex factors that led to an assassination that would permanently alter the course of India's history.