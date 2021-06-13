GOI's most efficient ministry of Lies & Empty Slogans: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi continued his tirade against the union government, alleging that the government's most efficient ministry is of "Lies & Empty slogans."

Rahul Gandhi on Sunday tweeted, "Which is GOI's most efficient ministry? The secret Ministry for Lies & Empty slogans."





The Congress leader has been attacking the government on vaccine shortage, GST and the fuel price hike.

On Friday, the Congress protested against fuel price hike across the country, when Rahul Gandhi alleged that the government is looting the country.

He had said, "GDP crashing, Unemployment soaring, Fuel prices skyrocketing. In how many more ways is #BJPLootingIndia?"

He had demanded that every citizen of the country walking into the vaccination centre shout get inoculated and also those who do not have access to the internet have the right to life.

"Online registration is not enough for the vaccine. Every person walking at the vaccination centre should get the jab. Those who do not have access to internet also have right to life," Rahul had tweeted.

The Congress leader has also been demanding vaccination of the poor for a couple of days.