Gold and Silver Prices See Slight Drop After Reaching Record Highs

Due to international developments, gold prices recently reached an all-time high. However, on Wednesday, the price of gold slightly dropped.

The price of 10 grams of gold fell by nearly ₹3,000. As of 11 AM on Wednesday, the price of 24-carat gold was ₹98,700.

Silver prices also saw a slight dip. In the bullion market, the price of one kilogram of silver was ₹98,720.

On Tuesday, the Multi Commodity Exchange saw the June delivery gold contract touch ₹99,358 — a record high.

But this price also declined on Wednesday. Trading started at ₹96,500 today. During intraday trade, it fell as low as ₹95,457.

Internationally, the price of gold per ounce dropped to $3,320.40. Yesterday, it had crossed $3,467.

US President Donald Trump made positive remarks about a trade deal with China. These comments boosted US markets. The US dollar also strengthened. Experts say these developments have affected gold prices.



"Trade tensions are easing. This is impacting gold prices globally," said Ajay Kedia, Director of Kedia Advisory.

"Technically, gold prices may fall further in the coming days," he added.



