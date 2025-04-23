  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

Gold and Silver Prices See Slight Drop After Reaching Record Highs

Gold Price Crosses ₹1 Lakh Mark: Factors Driving the Surge
x

Gold Price Crosses ₹1 Lakh Mark: Factors Driving the Surge

Highlights

Gold prices dropped by nearly ₹3,000 on Wednesday, with 24-carat gold priced at ₹98,700. Silver also saw a slight dip, with the price of 1 kg at ₹98,720. I

Due to international developments, gold prices recently reached an all-time high. However, on Wednesday, the price of gold slightly dropped.

The price of 10 grams of gold fell by nearly ₹3,000. As of 11 AM on Wednesday, the price of 24-carat gold was ₹98,700.

Silver prices also saw a slight dip. In the bullion market, the price of one kilogram of silver was ₹98,720.

On Tuesday, the Multi Commodity Exchange saw the June delivery gold contract touch ₹99,358 — a record high.

But this price also declined on Wednesday. Trading started at ₹96,500 today. During intraday trade, it fell as low as ₹95,457.

Internationally, the price of gold per ounce dropped to $3,320.40. Yesterday, it had crossed $3,467.

US President Donald Trump made positive remarks about a trade deal with China. These comments boosted US markets. The US dollar also strengthened. Experts say these developments have affected gold prices.

"Trade tensions are easing. This is impacting gold prices globally," said Ajay Kedia, Director of Kedia Advisory.

"Technically, gold prices may fall further in the coming days," he added.


Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick