Google warned over AI tool response on Modi

New Delhi: Google's AI tool Gemini's response to a question around Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in direct violation of IT rules as well as several provisions of the criminal code, minister of state for electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar said on Friday.

His reaction comes after users on the social media platform X posted Gemini AI responses regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other well-known political figures from other countries. "These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code," Chandrasekhar said on social media platform X. The minister marked the post to Google and the Ministry of Electronics and IT indicating further action in the matter.

"This #GeminiAI from @google is not just woke, it's downright malicious @GoogleIndia. The GOI should take note," a user wrote who responded to the post containing Gemini AI's responses on political figures. To which, Chandrasekhar replied, "These are direct violations of Rule 3(1)(b) of Intermediary Rules (IT rules) of the IT act and violations of several provisions of the Criminal code. @GoogleAI @GoogleIndia @GoI_MeitY."

Earlier this week, Google paused the ability for Gemini AI to generate images of people, as controversy erupted over inaccuracies in AI-generated historical images. The controversy erupted when images generated by Gemini AI depicted specific white figures (like the US ‘Founding Fathers’) Nazi-era German soldiers as “people of colour”.

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk have also accused Google of running "racist, anti-civilisational programming" with its artificial intelligence (AI) models.

Google started offering image generation via its Gemini (formerly Bard) AI platform earlier this month.