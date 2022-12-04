Gopalpur IIC booked for torturing trader in custody

Berhampur: Raikia police on Friday registered a case against Inspector In-Charge (IIC) of Gopalpur police station Srikant Khamari for allegedly torturing a businessman in custody. Khamari has been shifted to Berhampur police headquarters.

Gopalpur police team had whisked away businessman Sumant Sahu of Raikia in Kandhamal district to Gopalpur police station on November 27 night in connection with a 'money lending' case. Sumant was allegedly tortured in police custody. He sustained injuries and was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital here on November 28. He was later dropped at Raikia.

Raikia police swung into action after Sumant and his wife Subhadra met Kandhamal SP Vinit Agrawal and narrated their ordeal. The Kandhamal SP directed Sumant to lodge a complaint in this regard with Raikia police. Sumant filed an FIR based on which a case was registered in Raikia police station against IIC Khamari and Smrutirekha Sahu of Ambapua under Gopalpur police station limits. "Sumant had borrowed Rs 4 lakh from Smrutirekha Sahu of Raikia on interest. He paid the money with interest to Smrutirekha through PhonePe. However, the loan agreement remained with Smrutirekha," according to Subhadra.

But Smrutirekha lodged an FIR in Gopalpur police station on November 27 alleging that Sumant was not repaying the loan of Rs 12 lakh which he took from her earlier. On the basis of this FIR, IIC Khamari ordered the Gopalpur police team to pick up Sumant from Raikia.

"The Additional SP has been directed to submit his investigation report within five days. Action will be initiated on the basis of the report. IIC Khamari has been shifted to Berhampur police headquarters. IIC Arjipalli Marine Police Station Sarada Prasanna Das has been posted to Gopalpur in place of Khamari", said Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M.