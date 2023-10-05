Government Approves Rs 100 Additional Subsidy On LPG Cylinders For Ujjwala Yojana Beneficiaries

The government has given its approval to provide an additional subsidy of Rs 100 on Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders for the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana. This move is aimed at offering financial support to economically disadvantaged households. Union Minister Anurag Thakur has confirmed this increase, stating that the beneficiaries of the Ujjwala Yojana will now receive a subsidy of Rs 300, which is an increase from the previous subsidy amount of Rs 200.



Under the Ujjwala Yojana, eligible beneficiaries will now enjoy an enhanced subsidy of Rs 300 on gas cylinders, up from the earlier subsidy of Rs 200. As a result, Ujjwala beneficiaries will be able to purchase gas cylinders at a reduced cost of Rs 600.

This decision by the government is intended to provide relief to numerous low-income families across the nation. It comes at an opportune time, just ahead of crucial state elections later this year and the general election scheduled for 2024.

It's worth noting that in a previous development in August, the government had reduced the price of LPG cylinders meant for domestic use by Rs 200 per cylinder for all consumers. However, Ujjwala beneficiaries were already receiving a total benefit of Rs 400 per cylinder. With the newly approved subsidy of Rs 100, the government's overall support to Ujjwala beneficiaries now stands at Rs 500 per cylinder.