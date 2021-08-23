Government summons Infosys CEO Salil Parekh over tax site glitches

New Delhi: The Union Finance Ministry has summoned Infosys chief Salil Parekh on Monday to explain the continuing glitches in the new Income Tax e-filing portal, which has been in use since June.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had expressed concern over the issue earlier. Parekh and senior executive Praveen Rao were asked to work on the portal to make it "more humane and user-friendly", the Finance ministry had said.

A tweet from the official Income Tax India handle read: "Ministry of Finance has summoned Salil Parekh, MD&CEO @Infosys on 23/08/2021 to explain to FM as to why even after 2.5 months since launch of new e-filing portal, glitches in the portal have not been resolved."

In fact, since Saturday, the portal itself is not available.

Infosys had designed the new portal, which was found to have several technical issues after it started service. Users flagged the issues, often tweeting screenshots of the site and tagging the Finance minister.

The trouble areas included even simple tasks like profile updation or change of passwords. Many users also said the portal was extremely slow and logging in took considerable time.

Between January 2019 and June 2021, the government has paid Rs 164.5 crore to Infosys for developing the portal.