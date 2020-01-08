Trending :
Government's policies have created catastrophic unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi:Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for government's 'anti-people', 'anti-labour' policies that he said have created "catastrophic unemployment". Rahul Gandhi said he salutes the 25 crore workers for calling Bharat Bandh.

"The Modi-Shah Government's anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," he tweeted.

Rahul Gandhi's remark came in the wake of nation-wide strike called by the All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), Indian National Trade Union Congress and Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) to protest against the Central government's policies to privatise state-run undertakings.

