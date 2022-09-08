Govt bans all types of crackers: Environment Minister Gopal Rai

New Delhi: Every winter, the pollution problem in Delhi is growing. Taking this issue into consideration, the Delhi government has come into action from now on. Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said on Wednesday that the production, storage, sale and use of all types of firecrackers will be banned in the national capital until January 1, 2023. He said the ban is also applicable to online sale of firecrackers.

In fact, in view of possible air pollution during winter, the Graded Response Action Plan is being implemented from October 1.Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure, the Aam Aadmi Party government in Delhi has taken a significant and effective step.

An action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and the Revenue Department to strictly implement the ban.With this, the ban imposed on firecrackers can be implemented properly. According to the information, firecrackers containing arsenic, lithium, lead, mercury, barium and aluminum will also be banned in Delhi. Significantly, after the order of the Supreme Court, both manufacturing and bursting of firecrackers have been banned in Delhi-NCR for the last few years.Even in Diwali, it is prohibited to explode firecrackers.

Rai said an action plan will be drawn up with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee and Revenue Department to ensure strict enforcement of the ban. Last year, the Delhi government had ordered a complete ban on the sale and bursting of firecrackers in the national capital from September 28 to January 1, 2022.

The city government had also launched the 'patakhe nahi diye jalao' campaign to create awareness against burning of firecrackers.

Action was taken under relevant Indian Penal Code provisions and the Explosives Act against those found burning firecrackers.