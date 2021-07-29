Govt driver arrested in rape case has been suspended: Goa CM

Panaji: The Goa government has suspended a 33-year-old driver employed with the state Agriculture Ministry, days after he was accused of involvement in a rape of two teenaged women at South Goa's Colva beach earlier this week, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant told the Goa legislative assembly on Thursday.

"The government staff involved in the case has been suspended. He has been suspended first and termination will follow," Sawant told the ongoing monsoon session.

Four persons have been arrested in connection with the alleged rape of two teenagers at Colva beach on the night of July 24.

One of the accused Rajesh Mane is a driver attached to the state Agriculture Ministry.