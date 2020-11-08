Govt eases condition for claiming ESIC scheme benefits

New Delhi: In a bid to benefit workers who lost their jobs during COVID-19 pandemic, the Centre has decided that claims through affidavit form are no longer required under the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana (ABVKY) of the ESIC.

"While analysing responses of scheme beneficiaries under relaxed conditions, it was found that the condition of submitting claims in affidavit form was causing them inconvenience. It was decided that claimants who submit online their claims under the Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana and upload scanned copies of required documents, i.e., copies of Aadhaar Cards and bank details need not submit physical claims," a government statement said.

If the documents are not uploaded during online filing of claims, the claimant can submit printouts of claims duly signed along with the required documents.

The ESIC in its meeting in August had extended Atal Beemit Vyakti Kalyan Yojana from July 1, 2020 to June 30 next.

It also enhanced relief under the scheme from 25 per cent of the average daily earnings to 50%, while relaxing eligibility conditions for a certain period to provide relief to workers rendered unemployed during the pandemic.

The Employees' State Insurance Corporation is a social security organisation providing comprehensive social security benefits like reasonable medical care and a range of cash benefits in times of need such as job injuries, sickness and death. It covers about 3.49 crore insured workers/family units at present.