Live
- AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
- PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
- City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
- Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
- OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
- Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
- Mehbooba Mufti Slams BJP's Ambitions to Replicate 'Manipur-like Situation' Across India, Calls for Unity and Vigilance
- Ravi Teja’s ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ all set to hit theatres on Oct 20
- Kangana wishes to be paired opposite Vidyut Jammwal in action film
- Welspun Enterprises Q1 net profit grows 89 pc to Rs 92.80 cr
Just In
AICTE, CTE join to provide ‘world-class educational services’ to students, faculty; bridge digital skills gap
PM Modi asks NDA MPs to reach out to Muslim women, cites triple talaq ban
City resident amongst the victims of Mumbai-Jaipur Express shooting
Virat Kohli shares the Great Sleep health tip as he turns brand ambassador for Duroflex
OPPO unveils slimmest 5G smartphone in the segment
Siddaramaiah to meet PM Modi for the first time after becoming CM on August 3
Govt in process of finalising SOP for safety of journalists, says MoS Home
The central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure for the safety and security of journalists, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
New Delhi: The central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure for the safety and security of journalists, the Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.
Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the central government attaches the highest importance to the safety and security of all residents, including journalists and mediapersons.
"(The) central government is in the process of finalising a standard operating procedure in this regard, in consultation with various agencies/stakeholders," he said in reply to a written question. Rai said the Ministry of Home Affairs has issued advisories to states and Union Territories from time to time to maintain law and order and ensure that any person who takes law into their own hands is punished promptly.
He said an advisory specifically on the safety of journalists was issued to the states and the Union Territories on October 20, 2017, requesting them to strictly enforce the law to ensure safety and security of mediapersons.