Govt issues warning over misleading WhatsApp message on donation to Army

New Delhi: The Ministry of Defence on Sunday issued a warning against a misleading message doing the rounds on WhatsApp pertaining to donation to a particular bank account for the modernisation of the Indian Army and for the soldiers injured or killed in action.

The message quotes a Cabinet decision to this effect and mentions the name of actor Akshay Kumar as being the prime mover of the proposal.

“The account details in the said message are wrong, leading to online donations getting dishonoured. People must remain cautious and not fall prey to such fraudulent messages,” the statement said.

The government has initiated several welfare schemes for soldiers killed or disabled during active combat operations. In 2020, the government instituted the ‘Armed Forces Battle Casualty Welfare Fund (AFBCWF)’, which is utilised for the grant of immediate financial assistance to the families of soldiers, sailors and airmen who lay down their lives or get grievously injured in active military operations.

The Indian Army, on behalf of the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, Ministry of Defence, maintains the accounts for the fund. Contribution can be made directly to the account of the Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund.

Details of the bank accounts are given below:

1st Account: Fund Name Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund

Bank Name: Canara Bank, South Block, Defence Headquarters, New Delhi – 110011

IFSC Code CNRB0019055

Account No 90552010165915

Type of A/c Saving

2nd Account: Fund Name Armed Forces Battle Casualties Welfare Fund

Bank Name: State Bank of India, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110011

IFSC Code SBIN0000691

Account No 40650628094

Type of A/c Saving

The Defence Ministry’s statement said donations can also be made through a Demand Draft drawn in favour of AFBCWF payable at New Delhi, which may be sent by post to the following address:

Accounts Section

Adjutant General’s Branch

Ceremonial & Welfare Directorate

Room No 281-B, South Block

IHQ of MoD (Army), New Delhi – 110011