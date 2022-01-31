Govt moving fast towards building a strong India: JP Nadda

New Delhi, Jan 31: After the Presidential address on the upcoming Union Budget of 2022-23, Bharatiya Janata Party Chief J.P. Nadda said that the one year of achievements of the Central government is in lieu of the futuristic development of the nation.

On Monday President Ram Nath Kovind, at the commencement of the budget session in Parliament, listed the developmental activities undertaken by the central government in the past year. To the announcement, Nadda thanked the President for explaining in detail all "the dimensions of development by the government".

In a series of tweets, the BJP President said, "This is not a one-year agenda, but a futurestic vision for India. This is the outline of the reconstruction of India, in which it is clear that what kind of Bharatvarsha we want in the period of the nectar festival of independence. Modi ji's government is moving at a fast pace towards building a strong India in every field."

On January 31st, a day before the release of Union Budget 2022-23,

the Economic Survey 2021-2022 was presented which has been compiled by Principal Economic Adviser Sanjeev Sanyal and his team of advisors.

Nadda also stated that the Modi government has worked on multiple agendas including covid management, rapid vaccination, free ration to the poor, better future of farmers, women empowerment and upliftment of every section of the country.

