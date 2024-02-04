Live
Govt's developmental works won't stop even if I am jailed: Delhi CM Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the ongoing developmental works of the Delhi government like building schools and providing free treatment to the people will not stop even if he was sent to jail.
Laying the foundation stone of two school buildings at Kirari here, Kejriwal said, ''Manish Sisodia was put in jail because he built schools. Satyendar Jain was sent to jail because he built Mohalla clinics.'' Kejriwal said all central agencies like ED and CBI have been unleashed on them (AAP leaders).
'But even if you put Kejriwal in jail, the (ongoing) works of building schools and Mohalla clinics and providing free treatment to the people of Delhi will not stop. The BJP wants us to join their party but we will not bow down,'' he asserted.