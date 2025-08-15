Gram panchayats to be revamped before 2027 rural polls

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government on Wednesday said it plans to restructure gram panchayats before the three-tier panchayati raj elections scheduled for 2027. Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water (PR&DW) Minister Rabi Narayan Naik said, “We have decided to restructure the gram panchayats before the three-tier panchayati raj elections and also restructure blocks ahead of the 2029 general elections for Lok Sabha and Odisha Assembly.”

Naik’s statement came a day after Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati suggested that the State government restructure panchayats. Odisha currently has 6,794 gram panchayats distributed across 314 blocks. While reviewing various schemes on Tuesday, the Governor had suggested a comprehensive study of gram panchayats and revenue villages to explore the possibility of increasing their number.

“The panchayat system should be near the people. Decentralisation strengthens the delivery of programmes and enables better monitoring,” Kambhampati said. He pointed out that smaller number of panchayats could sometimes result in the State missing out on certain funds under specific schemes.

During the review, Kambhampati sought updates on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) in the State, including the progress of major projects under the scheme. He interacted directly with executing agencies to understand their challenges, advising them to avoid delays and adhere to project timelines.

“It is the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure every household has access to safe tap water,” he said. The Governor’s review also covered progress under Bikashita Gaon Bikashita Odisha, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana – Gramin, PM-JANMAN Scheme, Antyodaya Gruha Yojana, MGNREGS, BASUDHA, Solar Projects, DDUGKY, Swachh Bharat Mission – Gramin, as well as Rural Marketing and livelihood.