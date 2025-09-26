Gram Pradhans shared their transformative journeys with the Chief Minister

The villages of Uttar Pradesh have moved beyond merely hoping for change; they are now living examples of it. In a virtual interaction with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as part of the Viksit UP@2047 dialogue series, Gram Pradhans shared that the development witnessed over the past eight years, which was once only a dream, has now become a reality, energizing and inspiring every village.

Shivkumar Rajbhar, head of Gram Panchayat Tadwa Mahant in the Ikauna block of Shrawasti district, expressed that the entire village has embraced the Chief Minister’s campaign. Excitedly, he shared that the Chief Minister would be visiting the village the next day, creating a joyous atmosphere in every home.

In Kaushambi district, Seema Nirmal, head of Gram Panchayat Ukhaiya Khas in the Manjhanpur block, highlighted the transformative impact of self-help groups on women’s lives. She personally conducts Panchayat meetings and emphasized that BC Sakhis are actively working across villages to empower women economically.

Pravesh, the head of the Gram Panchayat Bhartaul in the Bithri Chainpur block of Bareilly district, noted that the first model ration shop was established in her village. Today, Bharataul is recognized as a model village, with women actively pursuing self-reliance.

Gajendra Singh, head of Gram Panchayat Talesara in the Gonda block of Aligarh district, shared the rich historical heritage of his village, which is associated with 13 freedom fighters. Memorials, including a stadium and Amrit Sarovar, have been constructed in their honour. He also highlighted modern facilities such as the Gram Sachivalaya, a banquet hall, and smart classrooms in local schools.

Reena Pandey, the head of the Gram Panchayat Sanaha in the Sohawal block of Ayodhya district, emphasised that all schemes launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath are being implemented in her village. She particularly pointed out the waste disposal system, which the Chief Minister described as a solid foundation for a Viksit Uttar Pradesh.

Devidayal Singh, head of Gram Panchayat Duredi in the Badokhar Khurd block of Banda district, proudly shared that his Panchayat received ₹36 lakh under the Chief Minister’s Panchayat Award Scheme. He highlighted the three pillars of a developed Uttar Pradesh: economic strength, vitality, and creativity, and noted that smart classrooms are operational in all eight schools of his Panchayat.

Jai Prakash, head of Bhawal Khera Gram Panchayat in Shahjahanpur district, shared that his village has twice received the Chief Minister’s Panchayat Incentive Award. He detailed the achievements of self-help groups, which have strengthened the local economy, and acknowledged Finance Minister Suresh Khanna’s significant contribution to the village’s development.

Bhukan Lal, head of Koyla Gram Panchayat in the Chamraon block of Rampur district, explained that his Panchayat, with a population of 7,700, is ensuring development schemes reach every household. The village is equipped with a primary health centre, an inter-college, a bank, a post office, and a library, along with an effective waste collection and disposal system.

These interactions clearly reflect that Uttar Pradesh’s villages are now scripting new stories of self-reliance, cleanliness, education, and women’s empowerment. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded the dedication and awareness of the Gram Pradhans, stating that their proactive efforts represent the true driving force behind achieving the vision of a Viksit Uttar Pradesh by 2047.