Grand Mufti of India wants Centre to reconsider its stand on CAA

Thiruvananthapuram: Sheikh Abubakr Ahmad, the Grand Mufti of India, has expressed deep concern over the recent implementation of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) by the Central government, and wishes the Centre reconsiders the decision.

The Grand Mufti is the most senior and influential religious authority of the Sunni Muslim community in the country.

In a statement issued on Wednesday he said the Act, which utilizes religion as a criterion for citizenship, is fundamentally at odds with the principles enshrined in the Constitution.

“ By endorsing such legislation, we risk sowing seeds of division among our citizens rather than fostering unity and integrity, which are essential for the progress and prosperity of our nation,” said the Grand Mufti.

He pointed out that it is indeed ironic that while India strives to establish its presence in the global arena, including endeavours such as the aspiration to launch a space station, it simultaneously enacts laws that discriminate on the basis of religion and identity.

“ Such actions have the potential to tarnish India's reputation on the international stage and undermine the values of inclusivity and pluralism that our country stands for. Therefore, I urge the Union government to reconsider its stance on CAA and take steps to retract this divisive legislation,” added the Mufti.

“ Let us uphold the ideals of equality and justice upon which our nation was founded, and work towards a future where all citizens are treated with dignity and respect, regardless of their religion or background," he said.