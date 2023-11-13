GRAP 4 measures to continue, says Delhi Minister as AQI dips

New Delhi: Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday said the anti-pollution measures outlined in GRAP 4 regulations will persist in the national capital until further notice from the CAQM (Commission for Air Quality Management).

This decision follows a pollution review meeting with officials. Addressing a press conference here, Rai emphasised the continuation of restrictions on BS-III petrol vehicles and BS-IV diesel vehicles.

He further said that entry into Delhi would be prohibited for all trucks, excluding those transporting essential goods, connected to essential services, or running on CNG and electricity.

Rai also reiterated his appeal to the governments of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, urging them to deploy teams on the eastern and western peripheries to facilitate the redirection of buses and trucks onto alternative routes.

A dense and noxious haze, commonly known as smog, enveloped Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, and neighbouring areas on Monday morning. This occurrence followed the widespread bursting of crackers at Diwali night, in defiance of Supreme Court's ban order.

The incident exacerbated the already critical air quality in the National Capital Region, intensifying the ongoing struggle against pollution.

The Anand Vihar station was in the 'severe' category with PM 10 at 500 and PM 2.5 at 473 while the CO was at 131, under 'moderate' category, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) at 10 a.m.

At the Bawana station PM 2.5 reached 469 in the 'severe' category and PM 10 at 376 was in the ‘very poor’ category, while the CO reached 78 in 'satisfactory' levels and NO2 at 12, in the 'good' category.

At the Dwarka sector-8 station, the PM 2.5 reached 444 in the 'severe' category while PM 10 was at 360 under the ‘very poor' category on Monday morning.

The air quality at the Indira Gandhi International Airport T3 area was in the 'severe' category with PM 2.5 at 431 and PM 10 at 295, in the 'poor' category.