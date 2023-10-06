GRAP implemented in Delhi NCR under Phase 1

New Delhi: The National Capital Region authorities have been urged to severely implement measures under Phase 1 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) after the air quality in Delhi hit a 'bad' level on Friday. This includes prohibiting the use of coal in roadside restaurants, motels, and restaurants. The Centre's sub-committee on GRAP said in a meeting that there has been a sudden drop in air quality parameters in the region in the last 24 hours, taking Delhi's AQI to 212 (poor category).

According to the Air Quality Management Commission, it is considered important to implement Phase-I of GRAP with immediate effect across the entire NCR in order to prevent further degradation of air quality in the region. GRAP is a series of anti-air pollution measures implemented in the Delhi-NCR region during the winter season, with activities classified into four categories. Under Phase 1, authorities are also required to take punitive and legal action against polluting industrial units. Earlier, the GRAP system was implemented in Delhi-NCR from October 1.

The first phase began on Friday. The GRAP system imposes limits in four stages. There was previously a restriction on using diesel generators, but the Tourism Ministry has recently granted permission to run diesel generator sets of all capacities and classifications across the entire NCR, including Delhi, from October 1 to December 31. Before implementing GRAP, the privilege is provided as a one-time exception. This judgment was made by the Air Quality Management Commission for emergency services certain conditions.Now the operators of DG sets being used in emergency services and residential societies will be allowed to operate them during this period under the conditions of pollution control.

According to the Air Quality Commission, from January 1 of next year, only retrofitted and specially designed DG sets that decrease air pollution will be permitted to play. Every year, the whole NCR, including Delhi, suffers from air pollution from October to December, and DG sets are a big contributor. The Commission has clarified that there will be exemptions for the use of DG sets in various sectors, including residential and commercial buildings, medical services, hospitals, nursing homes, healthcare facilities, railway services, railway stations, Metro Rail and MTRS services, airports, inter-state bus terminals, sewage treatment plants, water pumping stations, national security projects, telecommunication and IT data services, and other listed emergency services.