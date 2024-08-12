Live
Green Solutions conference held
The School of Computer Science and Engineering at NIST University on Friday organised the International Conference on Technology Advances for Green Solutions and Sustainable Development adopting a Hybrid Mode format.
Berhampur: The School of Computer Science and Engineering at NIST University on Friday organised the International Conference on Technology Advances for Green Solutions and Sustainable Development adopting a Hybrid Mode format.
The conference generated interest, receiving over 119 abstracts, of which 39 were accepted for publication in springer journals.
The highlight of the conference was the captivating session featuring keynote speakers Bedir Tekinerdogan, Wageningen University, The Netherlands; Sandeep Poddar, Deputy Vice Chancellor, Lincoln University College, Malaysia; Minati Sahoo, Central University of Odisha and Kamalakanta Muduli, Papua New Guinea University of Technology, Lae Morobe Province.
The event started with welcome address by university Vice Chancellor P Rajesh Kumar and graced by president Sukant K Mohapatra. Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited Senior General Manager P K Pattanaik was the chief guest.