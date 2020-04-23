Groom refuses to marry on video call

Bareilly: In an unusual incident in Uttar Pradesh, the family of a young woman has lodged a case against her prospective groom when the latter refused to solemnize the marriage through video call.

The incident took place in Karua Sahabganj village in Kuladia area of Bareilly. Shamsul Hasan had fixed his daughter Farzana's marriage with Irshad Hussain. Irshad is stuck in Punjab and could not return to Bareilly for the wedding on April 19.

The girl's family requested him to exchange the vows through video call but the man refused. The family approached the police but the latter refused to register an FIR saying that they were not aware of relevant provisions in law.