GST reforms will result in stronger economy: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Monday said the GST reforms will boost consumption of ‘swadeshi’ goods and services, resulting in a resilient and stronger economy. The GST Council, comprising the Centre and States, had decided to reduce tax rates on goods and services, from September 22 – the first day of Navratri.

“Today, 22nd September 2025, is getting etched in history as an iconic date as Bharat rolls out the Next-Generation GST reforms under the visionary leadership of Hon’ble Prime Minister Shree Narendra Modi Ji,” the Chief Minister said in a post on X.

The upgraded GST slabs bring about a welcome change in the way people produce and consume, he said. “Easier compliances, reduced GST on MSMEs will encourage manufacturers and producers to build for India, to Make in India. The reduction in GST will ultimately boost consumption of Swadeshi goods and services, resulting towards a resilient and stronger economy built on the bedrock of an Aatmanirbhar Bharat,” Majhi asserted.

“These Next-Gen GST reforms tie the Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Make in India together and form a more cohesive action plan towards Viksit Bharat 2047,” he said. The GST reforms embody the government’s commitment to inclusive growth and ease of living for all, the Chief Minister said.

Meanwhile, addressing a press conference here, State BJP president Manmohan Samal said the new GST rates will immensely benefit Odisha and its people. “The rolling out of the new GST regime is not only a gift for the people of India on the occasion of Navratri, but it also gives a new sense of self-confidence to the public,” Samal said.

Expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister on behalf of the people of Odisha, Samal said the reforms will lead to a significant increase in the incomes of farmers. Over 15 lakh kendu leaf collectors and their families are expected to be economically empowered, while Odisha tourism industry will witness a revolutionary transformation, generating extensive employment opportunities.

Samal said with the removal of the coal cess and adjustments in GST rates, the State’s revenue will get a boost. Similarly, the reduction of GST on yarn from 18 per cent to 5 per cent will benefit lakhs of weavers, increase exports and enhance foreign exchange earnings for the country.