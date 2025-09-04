Live
GST Tax Cuts Explained – From September 22, 2025
Highlights
Learn about the new GST tax cuts starting September 22, 2025. Daily items, food, health, and farm tools now have lower GST rates.
The government has cut GST rates to make things cheaper for everyone. Now there will be two main tax rates, 5% and 18%, and some items will have no tax at all.
Everyday Items
Things like soap, shampoo, toothpaste, kitchen tools, bicycles, butter, snacks, and juices will cost less with 5% GST.
Important Food
Food like milk, paneer, roti, chapati, and paratha will have no GST.
Health & Insurance
Health and life insurance will have no GST.
Farm & Handmade Goods
Tractors, farm tools, and handmade items will have 5% GST.
Appliances & Small Vehicles
Air conditioners, TVs, dishwashers, and small cars will have 18% GST.
Luxury Items
Expensive cars and tobacco will have 40% GST.
