GST Tax Cuts Explained – From September 22, 2025

The government has cut GST rates to make things cheaper for everyone. Now there will be two main tax rates, 5% and 18%, and some items will have no tax at all.

Everyday Items

Things like soap, shampoo, toothpaste, kitchen tools, bicycles, butter, snacks, and juices will cost less with 5% GST.

Important Food

Food like milk, paneer, roti, chapati, and paratha will have no GST.

Health & Insurance

Health and life insurance will have no GST.

Farm & Handmade Goods

Tractors, farm tools, and handmade items will have 5% GST.

Appliances & Small Vehicles

Air conditioners, TVs, dishwashers, and small cars will have 18% GST.

Luxury Items

Expensive cars and tobacco will have 40% GST.