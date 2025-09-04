  • Menu
GST Tax Cuts Explained – From September 22, 2025

GST Revamp: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier; Industry Reacts
GST Revamp: What Gets Cheaper, What Gets Costlier; Industry Reacts

Learn about the new GST tax cuts starting September 22, 2025. Daily items, food, health, and farm tools now have lower GST rates.

The government has cut GST rates to make things cheaper for everyone. Now there will be two main tax rates, 5% and 18%, and some items will have no tax at all.

Everyday Items

Things like soap, shampoo, toothpaste, kitchen tools, bicycles, butter, snacks, and juices will cost less with 5% GST.

Important Food

Food like milk, paneer, roti, chapati, and paratha will have no GST.

Health & Insurance

Health and life insurance will have no GST.

Farm & Handmade Goods

Tractors, farm tools, and handmade items will have 5% GST.

Appliances & Small Vehicles

Air conditioners, TVs, dishwashers, and small cars will have 18% GST.

Luxury Items

Expensive cars and tobacco will have 40% GST.

