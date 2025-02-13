Gujarat: ABVP protests outside MSU Vadodara over scholarship policy change

Vadodara: Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members staged a protest outside the Maharaja Sayajirao University (MSU) campus on Thursday to voice their dissent against a government circular affecting scholarship eligibility.

Dressed in traditional attire, students participated in various cultural activities, including garba performances, to honour the day's significance.

The MSU witnessed contrasting scenes as students celebrated Traditional Day within the premises, while, ABVP activists gathered in large numbers in the Fatehganj area, just outside the varsity.

According to the Central government's recent directive, candidates admitted under the management quota in the Post Matric Scholarship Scheme will no longer be eligible for scholarships.

The Gujarat government, in a circular dated October 28, 2024, clarified that students admitted through the vacant quota would automatically be categorised under the management quota.

This policy change is expected to impact over 50,000 students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, rendering them ineligible for financial aid. The central issue revolves around a government circular that disqualifies students admitted under the management quota from receiving scholarships. This policy shift has significant implications for students from Scheduled Tribes (ST) and other reserved categories who secure admission through management quotas. Previously, such students were eligible for scholarships, but the new directive has led to widespread discontent.

In response, ABVP members have organised protests across the state, including notable demonstrations in Vadodara and Ahmedabad. These protests highlight the organisation's demand for the reinstatement of scholarships for all deserving students, regardless of their admission category. In response, ABVP members took to the streets, burning copies of the circular in protest.

Local police were deployed to manage the situation and prevent any escalation. This protest is part of a broader state-wide movement by ABVP, challenging the revised scholarship criteria and advocating for the rights of underprivileged students.