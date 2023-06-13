Live
Gujarat ATS Detains An ISKP Member From Srinagar
- A man from Srinagar was taken into custody by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday as they found him to be connected to an ISKP organisation.
- Five people, including one lady, have now been held, according to ATS officials, following the arrest.
The ATS reported that Zubair Ahmed Munshi, a native of Srinagar, was sent to Ahmedabad on a transit remand. Munshi was confirmed as accused as a part of the ISKP module after the interrigation was carried away.
Three Porbandar males and a Surat lady who were all reportedly connected to ISKP were detained by the ATS after they discovered an ISKP module on June 9. Furthetmore, the Surat resident was also accused under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act with the three men from Srinagar and count raises upto 5.
