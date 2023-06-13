Gujarat ATS Detains An ISKP Member From Srinagar

A man from Srinagar was taken into custody by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday as they found him to be connected to an ISKP organisation. Five people, including one lady, have now been held, according to ATS officials, following the arrest.



The ATS reported that Zubair Ahmed Munshi, a native of Srinagar, was sent to Ahmedabad on a transit remand. Munshi was confirmed as accused as a part of the ISKP module after the interrigation was carried away.