Gujarat: ‘Ekta Cruise’ to bring river tourism, celebrations to Statue of Unity destination

Gandhinagar: A new cruise built for Rs 16 crore is set to expand river tourism at Ekta Nagar, near the Statue of Unity in Gujarat, with capacity for up to 600 passengers and facilities for dining, live music and organised events.

The 'Ekta Cruise', which will operate on the Narmada River, is designed to offer visitors an additional tourism experience beyond the existing attractions around the Statue of Unity, inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2018.

The cruise has an area of approximately 360 square metres and is powered by a 400-horsepower engine.

It is equipped with four diesel generator sets to meet its electricity requirements, along with comfortable seating arrangements for passengers.

Facilities on board include catering and dining services for meals and refreshments, as well as a live music system that can be used for announcements, entertainment and various programmes.

The vessel also has a fire protection system and other safety arrangements. According to details shared by the state government, the cruise can host events, celebrations, ceremonies, festivals and entertainment programmes, in addition to offering leisure trips on the river.

The project is intended to make greater use of the Narmada riverfront for tourism and recreational activities.

The addition of the cruise is also expected to broaden the range of experiences available to visitors to Ekta Nagar, which has developed into a major tourism destination centred on the Statue of Unity.

The onboard catering and event facilities are expected to provide opportunities to generate revenue through organised programmes and hospitality services.

The initiative also aims to encourage tourists to spend more time in Ekta Nagar by adding another activity to the existing range of attractions.

The Statue of Unity, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is the world's tallest statue and a key landmark in Gujarat's tourism landscape.

The new cruise adds a river-based component to the destination's tourism offerings, combining sightseeing and leisure activities with facilities for group gatherings and celebrations.

The project is expected to strengthen Ekta Nagar's position as a destination for tourism and cultural events while making the Narmada riverfront a venue for more organised visitor activities.



