Gujarat government intnsifies rescue operations
Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions, along with the adjoining Pakistan coasts, are on high alert as cyclone Biparjoy approaches.
The cyclone is predicted to make landfall on Thursday evening, bringing with it potentially destructive winds and heavy rainfall.
As a preparatory measure, Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation will take down hoardings placed in unsafe areas and trim or cut down trees that might have a chance of falling due to heavy rain and wind.
Cyclone Biparjoy is projected to cross between Mandvi in Kutch, Gujarat, and Karachi in Pakistan near Jakhau port. The cyclone's landfall is anticipated to bring strong winds with speeds ranging from 125-135 kmph, gusting up to 150 kmph, posing a significant threat to the affected areas.
The ongoing rescue operation is being crried out in two phases. The first phase involves evacuating individuals residing within 0 to 5 kilometers of the seashore, prioritising their safety. The second phase will focus on relocating those living within 5 to 10 kilometers of the coast, ensuring comprehensive evacuation efforts.