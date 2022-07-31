Gujarat government prohibition policy goes for a toss

Gandhinagar: In March 2022, the government informed the Gujarat Assembly that in 2020 and 2021, it seized hard liquor worth Rs 215 crore, country liquor worth Rs four crore and beer amounting to Rs 16 crore. Some 4,046 people accused of smuggling liquor into the state, producing country liquor or bootlegging, are still at large.

Forty six persons recently lost their lives after drinking illicit liquor in Botad and Ahmedabad districts. Whenever the government is questioned about strict implementation or the government's commitment to prohibition, it is prompt in citing the seizures data.

Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi said, "We have formed a state monitoring cell, it keeps an eye on smuggling of IMFL and country liquor and conducts raids across the state. It is also running a prohibition awareness campaign." According to the government budget papers, the state is allocating Rs four crore annually to create awareness about prohibition.