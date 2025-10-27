Gujarat readies for historic Unity Day celebrations under PM Modi’s vision

The Statue of Unity in Gujarat is set to host a celebration marking the 150th birth anniversary of the 'Iron Man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and the Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on October 31.

The event will embody Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Rajya anek, rashtra ek; samaj anek, Bharat ek; bhasha anek, bhaav ek; rang anek, tiranga ek (many states, one nation; many communities, one India; many languages, one emotion; many colours, one Tricolour)".

Under the theme 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat', the celebration will feature a grand moving parade at Ekta Nagar — modelled on the Republic Day parade in New Delhi — showcasing India’s cultural, social, and regional diversity.

The parade will include 16 contingents from CAPFs and state police forces such as BSF, CRPF, CISF, ITBP, SSB, and various state units.

Medal-winning personnel, including the BSF’s 'Operation Sindoor' heroes and CRPF’s gallantry awardees, will also participate.

Adding to the spectacle, ten thematic tableaux from states and union territories — including Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Maharashtra, Gujarat, Manipur, Chhattisgarh, and Uttarakhand — will display India’s rich achievements and heritage.

The parade will also feature nine military and police bands, four award-winning school bands, and captivating displays such as the NSG’s Hell March, Assam Police’s Daredevil Motorcycle Show, and a dog show by the BSF’s Indian breeds.

The Prime Minister will offer floral tributes at the Statue of Unity before attending the parade, where he will be accorded a Guard of Honour by the CAPF and Gujarat Police contingents. Beyond the parade, a 15-day cultural festival — Bharat Parv 2025 — will be held from November 1 to 15, celebrating India’s unity in diversity.

Visitors can enjoy over 45 food stalls serving traditional cuisines, 55 handicraft and handloom stalls, live studio kitchens, and cultural performances from 28 states and 8 union territories. The festival will culminate in a Cyclothon on November 17, with over 5,000 cyclists from across India participating.

A highlight of the celebrations will be the 'Ekta Prakash Parv', featuring nightly illumination of Ekta Nagar, from 7 to 11 p.m., transforming the Valley of Flowers into 13 themed light zones adorned with artistic installations and selfie points.

The event will also pay tribute to Birsa Munda, the revered tribal leader, on his 150th birth anniversary on November 15 with a special performance.

Additionally, the National School of Drama will stage 'Lohpurush', a theatrical portrayal of Sardar Patel’s life and legacy.

Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi and DGP Vikas Sahay said that final preparations are underway, coordinated by both the Centre and the Gujarat government.