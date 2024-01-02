Gujarat rolls out 'Nirmal Gujarat 2.0', allocates over Rs 2084 crore for urban development

Gandhinagar: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Tuesday announced the launch of the Nirmal Gujarat 2.0 campaign, emphasising the importance of collective progress in the systematic development of urban and rural areas.

Under the campaign, municipalities at different places have been allocated funds amounting to Rs 2084 crore.

Assuring that there would be plenty of funds for development projects, the Chief Minister stressed on maintaining high standards of quality in these development projects without any compromise.

Patel shared the distribution of development funds to various cities in Gujarat -- Ahmedabad received Rs 735 crore, Surat Rs 569 crore, Vadodara Rs 172 crore, Rajkot Rs 135 crore, Jamnagar Rs 109 crore, Gandhinagar Rs 37 crore, Bhavnagar Rs 94 crore, and Junagadh Rs 31 crore, totaling Rs 1,l882 crores.

Patel highlighted that the development in the urban areas of Gujarat aligns with the standards of developed nations, showcasing India's progress on the global stage, especially in the context of its G-20 Presidency.

He mentioned that Gujarat's growth rate over the past decade has been more than 10 per cent, reflecting the state's commitment to self-reliance and the 'Make in India' initiative.

The Chief Minister also called for efforts by the local authorities to maintain cleanliness in their respective jurisdictions, aligning with the Prime Minister's emphasis on sanitation and cleanliness.

He expressed confidence that initiatives like 'Nirmal Gujarat 2.0' will further reinforce the habit of cleanliness among the people.

Principal Secretary for Urban Development, Ashwini Kumar, underlined the increase in the budget for urban development, which has significantly grown from Rs 175 crore in 2003 to over Rs 19,670 crore currently.