'Gujarat's AAP leader Gopal Italia detained,' claimed Delhi CM Kejriwal

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal, the national convenor of the Aam Aadmi Party and the Chief Minister of Delhi, said in a tweet that his party's Gujarat leader Gopal Italia had been detained.



He stated in a tweet that the BJP is so furious by the Aam Aadmi Party's amazing success in Gujarat that it has now detained our Gujarat leader Gopal Italia.Now, the BJP is just concerned with how to demolish the Aam Aadmi Party.These people will put everyone in jail one by one.

गुजरात में आम आदमी पार्टी के शानदार प्रदर्शन से बीजेपी इस कदर बौखलाई है कि अब हमारे गुजरात के नेता गोपाल इटालिया को गिरफ़्तार कर लिया है। बीजेपी का अब बस एक मक़सद है किस तरह आम आदमी पार्टी को ख़त्म किया जाए। एक एक करके सबको जेल में डालेंगे ये लोग। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 17, 2023

Surat Crime Branch detained AAP leader Gopal Italia for allegedly disparaging Gujarat Home Minister Harsh Shanghvi.He was later released on bail."Because the offences in the FIR were bailable, the crime branch let me go," Gopal Italia said.The AAP demonstrated its dominance in the most recent election in Gujarat, which is considered a BJP stronghold. That is why they are terrified.



Italia, on the other hand, tweeted, "Ever since the Aam Aadmi Party showed its strength in Gujarat, all BJP people have been scared."These dishonest BJP guys aim to ruin the Aam Aadmi Party in any manner, but we, as Arvind Kejriwal's honest troops, shall not be frightened of jail or prosecution. We'll keep fighting like this until we win."

ये भाजपावालों ने कभी नहीं सोचा होगा कि एक छोटी सी आम आदमी पार्टी गुजरात में आकर 40 लाख वोट ले जाएगी।



आम आदमी पार्टी की बढ़ती ताक़त से भजापाई बौखलाए है और गुंडागर्दी पर उतर आए है।



हम अरविंद केजरीवाल के सिपाही हरदम संघर्ष करते रहेंगे। जय हिन्द। https://t.co/icXkKiQmhN — Gopal Italia (@Gopal_Italia) April 17, 2023



