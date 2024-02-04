Gujarat's Modhera illuminates as India's first solar-powered village

Ahmedabad: Modhera, a small village located in the heart of Gujarat has made history by becoming the country's first solar-powered village. It's a perfect blend of modernity and tradition. This initiative has caught the attention of the world, as it is a significant step towards achieving a balance between progress and environmental conservation.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the village's distinction as the first in the nation to have round-the-clock solar power. The project was set up with an investment of $9.7 million, and it's a testament to the collaborative efforts of the Union Government and the Government of Gujarat. This ambitious project has equipped the village with excess renewable energy, setting a sustainable template for others to follow. Modhera's solar infrastructure spans nearly 30 acres, including ground-mounted panels and rooftop installations, generating more power than the village's daily consumption.

The infrastructure includes a 6 MW ground-mounted project, a 15 MW battery storage system, and one kilowatt (KW) rooftop set-ups on over 1,300 houses. The villagers can sell surplus power back to the grid, generating additional income and lowering their bills.

Ashaben, one of the villagers, reported savings in electricity costs, turning her once-substantial bills into credits. This financial liberation is emblematic of the broader benefits that renewable energy can offer to rural economies. The Sun Temple of Modhera, a 1,000-year-old architectural marvel, now boasts features like a 3D light show and electric vehicle charging stations in its parking area.

The village has embraced a new energy source while still honouring its traditional association with the Sun Temple, setting a benchmark for sustainable development. The residents of Modhera are not just embracing a new energy source; they are leading the way towards a future where renewable energy and environmental stewardship go hand in hand.