Gunfight breaks out at J&K's Shopian

Srinagar: An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday, police said.

"Encounter has started at Nagbal area of Shopian. Police and security forces are on the job," police said.

The firefight started after a joint team of police and security forces got an input about the presence of terrorists in that area and cordoned it off. At this, terrorists hiding there started firing and security forces retaliated.

There have been a series of encounters between terrorists and security forces across Kashmir over the last few months, in which many terrorists and their commanders have been eliminated.